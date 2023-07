This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Eric Olson Citizens Bank, Mukwonago expands business banking team with new member

Website: https://www.citizenbank.bank

Phone: (262) 446-7752



(262) 446-7752 Eric Olson has joined Citizens Bank, Mukwonago as AVP – Business Banker. A graduate from UW-Whitewater with a BBA in Finance, Olson brings almost a decade of banking experience ranging from credit analysis to commercial relationship management.