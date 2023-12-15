Dana Investment Advisors is recognized for the twelfth consecutive year In Pensions & Investments Best Places To Work In Money Management

New York, NY (Dec. 11, 2023) – Dana Investment Advisors won third place for managers with 50 to 99 employees in the 2023 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards announced by Pensions & Investments today.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing, the 12th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

A strong culture was instilled from the very beginning in 1980. Dana has built on that strong, independent, and entrepreneurial culture centered around its employees. As an employee-owned firm, there is a focus on employee’s health and well-being, both financially and mentally. These attributes have helped build a talented and dedicated team with little employee turnover to provide the best experience for clients.

“Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 12th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2023 honorees for their commitment to employee well-being, attractive incentive structures and talent development that demonstrate how investing in your employees can elevate our industry to greater heights,” said P&I President and Publisher Nikki Pirrello.

“Maintaining a strong culture and winning environment has not only helped us be recognized 12 consecutive years as a Best Place to Work, but it’s also helped us generate strong investment results and be the only Firm recognized by CNBC as a Top 5 Financial Advisor each of the past 5 years,” said CEO Mark Mirsberger.

About Dana Investment Advisors

Dana Investment Advisors, is a 43-year-old SEC Registered Investment Advisor, providing active equity, fixed income, and retirement asset management services for corporations, endowments, foundations, family offices, individuals and financial intermediaries. Dana currently advises on over $6.5 billion, in separate accounts, unified managed accounts and mutual funds. Learn more about us at www.danainvestment.com

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com