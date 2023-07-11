SVA Certified Public Accountants is pleased to announce the promotion of Craig Maternowski to Principal.

Craig works closely with business owners and their management teams to advise them on accounting and tax issues. His experience gives him the ability to consult with clients in a variety of areas such as entity selection, tax credits, savings opportunities, compliance with federal and state regulations, and general accounting issues.

Craig also works with high-wealth individuals in federal and state compliance, tax research, proactive tax planning, and tax-saving strategies.