Brian McEvoy has joined R&R Insurance as Director of Risk Management Strategies. He has more than 23 years of experience in workers’ compensation underwriting with a strong focus on developing collaborative strategies with clients that optimize costs and leverage the resources of insurance companies and employers. His extensive knowledge of pricing strategies and cost containment initiatives assists clients in managing their total cost of risk. Previously, McEvoy was the Director of Underwriting for West Bend Mutual Insurance Company, where he helped grow the Argent division from zero premium to $136 million in 2022.