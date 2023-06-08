Berrada Properties announced Archie Blunt will serve as the organization’s newly appointed Director of Community Outreach. Blunt, who has worked more than 14 years within the City of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services, will begin June 26, 2023. Blunt will oversee ongoing efforts to develop and execute collaborative partnerships throughout the community in addition to managing tenant education and assistance programs among the organization’s more than 9,000 tenants across Milwaukee County. Blunt’s offices will be based at a new Tenant Learning Center which will open later in 2023.