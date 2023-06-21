Email: haascha@wipfli.com
Website: https://www.wipfli.com/
Phone: (414) 431-9337
Website: https://www.wipfli.com/
Phone: (414) 431-9337
Wipfli is proud to announce that Angela Haasch has been promoted to principal in our risk advisory services practice. Angela has over 16 years of experience helping organizations with risk advisory services, project management, process improvement and technology initiatives. She specializes in the technology and healthcare industries, assisting her clients with assessing, testing and improving the security and privacy of their information systems.