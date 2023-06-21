This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Angela Haasch

Wipfli names new principal

Email: haascha@wipfli.com
Website: https://www.wipfli.com/
Phone: (414) 431-9337

 

Wipfli is proud to announce that Angela Haasch has been promoted to principal in our risk advisory services practice. Angela has over 16 years of experience helping organizations with risk advisory services, project management, process improvement and technology initiatives. She specializes in the technology and healthcare industries, assisting her clients with assessing, testing and improving the security and privacy of their information systems.

