Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. Welcomes Alyssa N. Chojnacki as an Attorney

Website: https://www.mtfn.com/

Phone: (414) 273-1300



(414) 273-1300 MTFN is pleased to welcome Alyssa N. Chojnacki as an attorney in the litigation practice group. “We are excited to have Alyssa join our growing litigation team,” said Shareholder Mark D. Malloy.