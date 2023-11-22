ACG Wisconsin Announces 2023 Outstanding Corporate Growth and Leadership Award Winners

The Association for Corporate Growth – Wisconsin Chapter (ACG Wisconsin) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 ACG Wisconsin Outstanding Corporate Growth Award and the 2023 ACG Wisconsin Leadership Award.

• Evans Transportation has been selected to receive the Outstanding Corporate Growth Award.

• Tim Sheehy, President, Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, has been selected to receive the Leadership Award.

• ACG Wisconsin will celebrate the awardees during a luncheon on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Outstanding Corporate Growth Award – Evans Transportation

Delafield-based Evans Transportation is a national leader in logistics and transportation management services. Founded in 1985 in Hartland, Wisconsin, Evans was a pioneer in the industry as one of the first freight brokers in a market that today includes nearly 40,000 transportation intermediaries.

Evans’ founders built an organization from the ground up, focusing on personalized customer experience and creating tools unique to their industry. In its second generation of leadership, today Evans is led by Ryan Keepman, founder, Charlie Keepman’s son. With 120 employees, Evans Transportation is a full-service, third-party provider of custom logistics solutions for North American shippers.

With a focus on customer relationships and an uncommonly dedicated team, Evans’ unwavering commitment to the employee and customer experience propelled the company from a business focused primarily on transportation management with around $70 million in revenue, to one anticipating nearly $500 million in revenue in 2024.

As one of the nation’s fastest growing private companies as noted in Inc. Magazine’s 2020 Inc. 5000 list, Evans has been relentless in its growth over the past five years:

• Adding a 50-person office in Eagan, MN to handle truckload shipping

• Pioneering a nearshore office in Bogota, Colombia that now employs over 85 people

• Building a division to manage specialized onsite projects requiring engineers

• Launching a parcel solutions division to fully serve clients

• Making significant investments in its people and developing leaders at all levels

Evans Transportation has been named as one of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Top Workplaces in 2022 and 2023, and as the fastest-growing privately held company in southeastern Wisconsin, as part of the Future 50 given out by BizTimes Media-Milwaukee.

Evans Transportation’s impressive growth, superior service, and devotion to Team Evans and its customers, are among the many reasons they were selected for this year’s ACG Wisconsin Outstanding Corporate Growth Award.

Leadership Award – Tim Sheehy, President, Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce

Tim Sheehy is a well-respected, influential leader in Wisconsin having led the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) for more than 30 years. The MMAC advocates for member businesses in the greater Milwaukee area to power the region’s prosperity through:

• Building a talented workforce of skilled and adaptive lifelong learners;

• Fostering a climate that promotes the growth of jobs and capital investment; and

• Leveraging the natural, cultural and physical assets that make metro Milwaukee a distinctive place to live, work and play.

Sheehy’s time and tenure with the MMAC and dedication to the Milwaukee business community was recently celebrated at the MMAC All Member Meeting where his accomplishments and their impact were remembered.

Sheehy also chairs the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp., an organization that provides financing to Milwaukee businesses to promote job retention and creation and sits on the boards of several education nonprofits in the region.

Tim’s commitment to the Milwaukee community makes him a well-deserving recipient of ACG Wisconsin’s Leadership Award.

ACG Wisconsin will celebrate the awardees on Friday, December 8th at 12:00 p.m.

https://www.acg.org/wisconsin/events

________________________________________

About ACG Wisconsin

The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) is a global community with a mission to drive middle-market growth. Founded in 1954, ACG has 61 local chapters worldwide representing 15,000 members. ACG serves 100,000 investors, owners, executives, lenders, and advisors to growing middle-market companies.

The Wisconsin chapter of ACG is the premier network of over 180 executives and professionals in corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms. Our target members are the leaders of Wisconsin businesses and private equity firms who have the principal responsibility of corporate growth initiatives within their organizations. For more information, visit acg.org/wisconsin

About the Outstanding Corporate Growth and Leadership Awards

Since 1995, ACG Wisconsin has recognized great Wisconsin companies that exhibit sustained performance, a strong culture, and strategic excellence with the Outstanding Corporate Growth Award.

ACG Wisconsin introduced a new individual Leadership Award in 2020 to recognize and honor a distinguished Wisconsin leader, in addition to the Outstanding Corporate Growth Award.

###