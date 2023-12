This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

(414) 272-2000 Kahler Slater has promoted Aaron Ebent to Design Principal. He joins the leadership team responsible for establishing, inspiring, and directing design dialog and culture. He is expert in designing workplace and hospitality experiences.