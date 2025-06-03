Zilber plans speculative industrial building in Racine County

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group is planning to build a second speculative industrial building at its Caledonia Corporate Park in Racine County. The building, to be known as Zilber Industrial 2 at Caledonia Corporate Park, will total approximately 142,000 square feet and will be located southeast of the I-94 and Northwestern Avenue interchange. “We have found

Bill Wichgers said in a press release. "With the advancement of this project, Caledonia Corporate Park is well-positioned for continued success. We remain confident the park offers a prime location for businesses seeking I-94 access and central connectivity.” “We have found the Village of Caledonia and Racine County to be an exceptional community to invest in," Zilber CEOsaid in a press release. "With the advancement of this project, Caledonia Corporate Park is well-positioned for continued success. We remain confident the park offers a prime location for businesses seeking I-94 access and central connectivity.”

The building will be capable of accommodating manufacturing, warehousing and e-commerce operations. It will feature 32-foot clear height throughout, high bay LED warehouse lighting, an ESFR sprinkler system, on-site trailer parking, and options for expandable truck loading and vehicle parking, according to the Zilber news release.

Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2025, with the facility ready for occupancy by the winter.

This will be the third building developed within Zilber's 93-acre, master-planned Caledonia Corporate Park.

Site preparation and infrastructure work at the park began in August 2022. Since then, Zilber Industrial 1, an approximately 233,250 square-foot speculative industrial facility, was completed in the spring of 2023 and is currently fully leased. In early 2025, ZPG completed an approximately 311,000-square-foot build-to-suit, temperature-controlled distribution center for Saputo Cheese USA, Inc. within the park.

The park includes 54 acres of remaining developable land, with capacity for up to four additional buildings totaling approximately 860,000 square feet.

