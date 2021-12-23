Zeigler Auto Group paid $61.1 million for auto dealerships in Racine, Kenosha counties

Kalamazoo, Michigan-based Zeigler Auto Group
acquired four auto dealerships in Racine and Kenosha counties this year for $61.1 million, according to state records.
In late July, Zeigler Auto Group announced that it had acquired four auto dealerships in Wisconsin from Janesville-based Home Run Auto Group. Those auto dealerships, which have since been rebranded, include:
- Zeigler Honda of Racine, 1701 SE Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant
- Zeigler Toyota of Racine, 13350 Kilbourn Drive, Mount Pleasant
- Zeigler Hyundai of Racine, 13313 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
- Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha, 7900 120th Ave., Kenosha
The sale price for the deal was not disclosed by the company, and one of the property sales was not recorded with the state Department of Revenue until this week.
That was for the sale of the Zeigler Honda of Racine dealership, which was for $17.5 million, according to state records.
The sale of the Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha dealership, recorded in July, was for $15.5 million. The other two deals, recorded in August, were the $15.9 million sale of the Zeigler Toyota of Racine dealership and the $12.2 million sale of the Zeigler Hyundai of Racine dealership.
So, the total sale price for the four dealerships is $61.1 million, according to state records.
Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned auto dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 auto franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.