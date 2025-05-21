Zaxbys chicken restaurant chain looking at Milwaukee area for expansion

Athens, Georgia-based fast casual chicken restaurant chain Zaxbys is seeking franchisees to open new locations in Wisconsin, including the Milwaukee area, as part of its goal of operating 1,000 locations across the country by mid-2025.

Zaxbys interest in the Milwaukee region comes from the market’s uptick in fast causal restaurants serving chicken in the area, said Scott Temme, director of franchise development for Zaxbys.

“Milwaukee certainly has an appetite for chicken,” Temme said.

In addition to Zaxbys, national chicken chains Raising Cane’s, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and Church’s Texas Chicken have also opened locations in southeastern Wisconsin within the last year.

Zaxbys is looking for a franchisee who has experience managing other quick service restaurants or is currently managing another non-competitive restaurant. It is seeking a franchisee who will commit to a multi-unit management agreement in southeastern Wisconsin near the major metro hubs Milwaukee and Madison. Among its four store models – 60-seat restaurants, 30-seat restaurants, drive-thru only restaurants, and inline restaurants – the company is looking to open a 30-seat restaurant first, but is open to others dependent on the preferences of the franchisee, Temme said.

“Consumers still like to get out of their car, walk in, place an order and eat inside our locations,” he said.

Zaxbys operates restaurants in 18 states, predominantly in the southeastern part of the country with its northernmost locations in Indiana. Currently, the company has signed agreements to open new locations in Maryland, New York, New Jersey and Arizona.