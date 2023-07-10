Yusuf Abu-Hatoum has been promoted to chief information and customer experience officer at Sellars Absorbent Materials, a Milwaukee-based manufacturer of wipes, absorbents and towel and tissue products. Since joining Sellars in 2020, Abu-Hatoum has had a significant impact on the daily operations of the company. By leveraging cloud technologies, incorporating leading customer service platforms and harnessing the potential of data analytics, he has turned Sellars into a data-driven organization. The changes have given Sellars detailed insight and a competitive edge that positions it for sustained growth and success.