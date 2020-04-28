Young Enterprising Society to launch next cohort

Milwaukee-based Young Enterprising Society is slated to host its next accelerator cohort from May 11 through July 28, the entrepreneurial organization announced today.

The organization’s Blueprint accelerator provides $100,000 in seed capital as well as entrepreneurial and technology training for up-an-coming urban Milwaukee startups.

YES launched the Blueprint program in 2018 with support from the City of Milwaukee, Northwestern Mutual, Milwaukee Institute and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to develop a more diverse and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem in the areas of technology, eCommerce and advance manufacturing.

“In order for Milwaukee residents to contribute fully to the economy, their skills in technology and innovation need to be cultivated,” said Khalif El-Amin, co-founder of YES. “The Blueprint develops these skills while increasing tax base through employment, a self-sustaining central city, and a more diverse population of professionals.”

A total of 4 Blueprint cohorts consisting of 34 entrepreneurs have graduated from the accelerator program to date.

The most recent cohort’s graduates include Carv’d N Stone, Good Vibez, MuSample, NewWay Innovation, Ready, Set Staff and Safety4Her.

Get more news and insight in the April 27 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee. Subscribe to get updates in your inbox here.