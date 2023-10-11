Yaskawa America buys former Transpak building in Franklin for $20 million

An affiliate of Waukegan, Illinois-based Yaskawa America Inc., a manufacturer of AC inverter drives and motion control and robotics automation systems, has purchased the former Transpak Corp. building in Franklin for $20.3 million, according to state records.
The 207,814-square-foot building is located on a 17.5-acre site at 2 W. World Packaging Circle in the Franklin Business Park. The property has an assessed value of $11.1 million, according to county records.
The sale also included a vacant 5-acre site to the west of the building.
The building and land was sold to Yaskawa by an affiliate of Clayton, Missouri-based US Capital Development, according to state records.
Transpak, a packaging, warehousing, distribution and logistics company, moved its operations out of the building about two years ago and is now located in a larger space at 445 W. Oklahoma Ave. in Milwaukee.
A representative for Yaskawa could not immediately be reached to comment on the Franklin building purchase and the company's plans for the facility.
The company has several facilities in the United States, including a manufacturing facility in Oak Creek at 150 W. Oakwood Road.
Yaskawa America is a subsidiary of Japan-based Yaskawa Electric Corp.