A hotel on the edge of Milwaukee's city limits was sold for $8.8 million to an Georgia investment firm, according to state property records. The WoodSpring Suites Milwaukee-Menomonee Falls hotel, located at 12355 W. Park Place on the city's far northwest side, was built in 2023 by Kansas-based New Era Development Group . The WoodSpring brand is positioned as an economy extended-stay offering. An affiliate of New Era sold the 122-room hotel to an affiliate of Noble Investment Group , which has $6 billion in assets, according to its website. The property has an assessed value of $8 million, according to city records.