Woodlake Market in Kohler to close for about a year for major renovation project

Woodlake Market
, the anchor store at The Shops at Woodlake
in Kohler, will be closed for about a year for an extensive renovation project.
The 50,000-square-foot store opened in 1986 and is a destination high end experiential grocery store. Woodlake Market and The Shops at Woodlake are part of Kohler Company
’s hospitality and real estate division.
While supplies last, most items at Woodlake Market will be on sale at 50% off through Sunday, when the store will be closed temporarily for the full-scale renovation project.
Kohler Co. says the redesigned space at Woodlake Market “will provide a more immersive shopping experience, introducing a new layout that prioritizes fresh, curated offerings and interactive culinary experiences. After the renovations are complete, Woodlake Market will include gourmet stations like a fresh deli and pizza oven, an expanded selection of wellness and sustainability-focused products, and a dedicated space for Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates.
“The project marks a bold reimagining of the space to turn it into a vibrant, wellness-focused marketplace that blends culinary craftsmanship, community connection, and Midwestern hospitality,” Kohler Co. said in a news release about the project.
The updated Woodlake Market is expected to open in the summer of 2026.
“This transformation reflects our commitment to innovation and to creating dynamic spaces that serve both our residents and the many guests who travel to Kohler,” said Stephen Beaumont
, president of Kohler Hospitality. “We are building more than a market. We are creating a destination that celebrates wellness, community, and the simple joy of exceptional food.”
During the Woodlake Market renovation project, Awakening Café will temporarily relocate to the Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates storefront at The Shops at Woodlake.
Renderings for the Woodlake Market renovation project:
