Woman charged after allegedly embezzling $600,000 from Milwaukee company

By
Ashley Smart
-

A Milwaukee woman has been charged with six different counts of fraud after she allegedly used money from her employer to make thousands of dollars in personal purchases. Emilee Rueda allegedly embezzled over $600,000 from her place of work over the course of several months. From September 2018 through February 2020, an indictment in the

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR