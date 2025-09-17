Wolter, Inc.

Brookfield | Founded: 1962

Employees: 675 | Industry: Distributor

Wolter distributes new and used material handling equipment, overhead cranes and hoists, generators, storage solutions and engineered systems to industrial, construction and commercial customers across the Midwest.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Jerry Weidmann, CEO: “Wolter is focused on growth and expansion throughout the Midwest, mid-south, mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Southeast regions of the U.S. We are consolidating material handling dealerships as we focus on building the material handling dealership of the future.”

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

“Wolter’s suppliers, products and services evolve to meet customer demand. As the market has moved toward electric power, lithium batteries and automation, our product and service portfolio has evolved with it.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“In 2023, we made the decision to pursue aggressive expansion to double our business by 2028. We structured our executive team and acquisition team to enable this strategy and work with our investors and bankers to ensure adequate capital to execute the plan.”

If you could fast-forward three years, what would success look like for your company?

“In three years, we expect to grow the business revenue by over 50% and establish operations in an additional 10 states in our target markets.”