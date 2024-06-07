Wixon completes $1.8 million renovation of its R&D center in St. Francis

St. Francis-based Wixon
, a producer of seasonings, ingredients and flavors for the food industry, has completed a $1.83 million renovation of its research and development (R&D) technical center.
The 6,981-square-foot R&D technical center, located within Wixon’s headquarters at 1390 E. Bolivar Ave., houses advanced sample spray dryer units that will speed up sample production.
The center also features redesigned workstations, complete with individual environmental air handling modules. Collaborative work areas have been constructed to boost employee creativity and efficiency.
“We aimed to evolve the facility into a welcoming customer activation center,” said Peter Gottsacker
, president of Wixon. “We’re now even better positioned to support our growing customer base, meet speed-to-market needs, and offer the superior custom flavor systems we are known for. With our growing team, we can ensure market-ready samples and quick market entry for our customers, thanks to improved equipment, processes, and GMP protocols.”
The updated R&D center is expected to improve the quality of and increase the number of customer work sessions Wixon employees complete. Wixon has hired 32 new employees to support its Operations Group, along with four new employees to support its Technical Group. The company says it’s seen a boost in business after investing in new technology.