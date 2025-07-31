WisDOT buys former Poblocki Sign building in West Allis

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) purchased the former Poblocki Sign Co. building in West Allis for $8.6 million. The 106,000-square-foot building at 922 S. 70th St. has been vacant since May 2024 when Poblocki Sign Co. ceased operations after more than 90 years in business. WisDOT plans to use the building for its regional

regional electrical field unit and materials lab, which supports the department's maintainence of roadways throughout the region.

That facility is currently located about a half mile away at 935 S. 60th St. WisDOT plans to demolish it as part of an extension of Washington Street westward, according to a spokesperson.

The extension of Washington Street serves as a mitigation to the upcoming new Hawley Road interchange configuration by providing direct access between 70th Street and Hawley Road, which is all part of WisDOT's $1.74 billion project to widen I-94 in Milwaukee County. That project is set to begin construction later this year.