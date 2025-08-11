Wisconsin Technology Council names next president

[caption id="attachment_617869" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Maggie Brickerman
The Wisconsin Technology Council
announced Monday that Maggie Brickerman
, a founding leader of the Wisconsin-based business incubator gener8tor
, will become the nonprofit’s next president.
Brickerman will succeed current president Tom Still
on Oct. 23. He’s been with the Wisconsin Technology Council for 23 years.
While at gener8tor, Brickerman guided the company's strategic vision, managed an eight-figure operating budget, and scaled programs that supported more than 500 companies, collectively raising nearly $1.5 billion in follow-on funding.
“After more than two decades of Tom Still’s steady leadership, Maggie is the right person to lead the Tech Council into its next chapter,” said Gary Frings
, board chair of the Tech Council. “Her deep knowledge of Wisconsin’s tech ecosystem, combined with her proven leadership skills and experience in building innovation networks, will be instrumental in driving the Council’s 2.0 phase.”
Founded in 2001, the Wisconsin Technology Council fosters science- and technology-based business growth in Wisconsin through advocacy, programming and strategic partnerships.
The organization helps cultivate Wisconsin's entrepreneurial ecosystem amid advances in AI, advanced manufacturing, agricultural technologies, life sciences and other emerging industries.
“I am honored to build on Tom’s legacy,” Brickerman said. “This is a pivotal moment for Wisconsin’s tech economy, and I look forward to bringing together innovators, investors and policymakers to ensure our high-tech sector is reaching its full potential in creating wealth and jobs for all Wisconsinites.”