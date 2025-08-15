Wisconsin State Fair attendance declines with final day flood cancellation and other weather issues

Following a hot and humid weekend and severe flooding that forced a last-day closure, the Wisconsin State Fair reported a 20% drop in attendance this year, after setting an attendance record last year.

This year’s State Fair attendance was 892,968, according to a press release from Wisconsin State Fair, down from 1,136,805 last year.

The fair sold roughly 330,000 cream puffs this year, down from its average of 400,000.

“It primarily came down to the final weekend,” said a spokesperson for the Wisconsin State Fair. “Friday, Aug. 8 had a significant impact from the 90+ degree heat as well as a 78% humidity. Historically, heat like that impacts daytime traffic. The severe weather forecast on Saturday made an impact as well. Sunday is also a big day for attendance and cream puff sales, as fairgoers realize this is their last opportunity to use their pre-purchased admission tickets and get their last cream puffs.”

To compensate for unused vouchers, the fair is allowing guests with unused Sunday admission tickets, cream puff vouchers, Bargain Book vouchers, WonderFair Wheel vouchers, SpinCity 50-Ticket Pack vouchers, and SpinCity Any Day Wristband vouchers to exchange passes for an equivalent for the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair. The 2026 State Fair, marking the 175th anniversary of the fair, will be held from Aug. 6-16.

Unused cream puff vouchers may also be redeemed on Aug. 22 at the Dairy Building where the fair will host a drive-through cream puff event. The drive-through will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Our team, vendors, exhibitors, and our fairgoers look forward to the 11 days of State Fair all year long, and to have that cut short by a 1,000-year rain event is heartbreaking,” said Shari Black, chief executive officer of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “While the end of this State Fair is not what we had hoped for, the 10 days that we came together to celebrate Wisconsin was truly unforgettable. We are so grateful for the support from around the state of Wisconsin over the last few days and look forward to continuing hosting events that benefit the local economy and community as we recover together.”

Here are other notable numbers from the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair: