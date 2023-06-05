Wisconsin has 8 companies in 2023 Fortune 500, 20 in Fortune 1000

Eight Wisconsin companies are included in the 2023 Fortune 500 list from Fortune magazine, and 20 are in the Fortune 1000. The rankings were unveiled today.

The Wisconsin companies that made the lists are (with ranking, headquarters location, annual revenue and last year’s ranking in parentheses):

111. Northwestern Mutual , Milwaukee, $36.9 billion, (97)

, Milwaukee, $36.9 billion, (97) 202. ManpowerGroup , Milwaukee, $19.8 billion (167)

, Milwaukee, $19.8 billion (167) 226. Kohl’s , Menomonee Falls, $18.1 billion (183)

, Menomonee Falls, $18.1 billion (183) 230. Fiserv , Brookfield, $17.7 billion (227)

, Brookfield, $17.7 billion (227) 301. American Family Insurance Group , Madison, $13.8 billion (251)

, Madison, $13.8 billion (251) 404. WEC Energy Group , Milwaukee, $9.6 billion (416)

, Milwaukee, $9.6 billion (416) 455. Oshkosh Corp. , Oshkosh, $8.3 billion (428)

, Oshkosh, $8.3 billion (428) 476. Rockwell Automation , Milwaukee, $7.8 billion (472)

, Milwaukee, $7.8 billion (472) 529. Schneider National , Green Bay, $6.6 billion (555)

, Green Bay, $6.6 billion (555) 592. Harley-Davidson , Milwaukee, $5.8 billion (572)

, Milwaukee, $5.8 billion (572) 631. Regal Rexnord , Beloit, $5.22 billion (713)

, Beloit, $5.22 billion (713) 635. CUNA Mutual Group , Madison, $5.2 billion (602)

, Madison, $5.2 billion (602) 661. Snap-On , Kenosha, $4.8 billion (641)

, Kenosha, $4.8 billion (641) 667. Spectrum Brands Holdings , Middleton, $4.79 billion (830)

, Middleton, $4.79 billion (830) 690. Generac Holdings , Town of Genesee, $4.6 billion (723)

, Town of Genesee, $4.6 billion (723) 697. Sentry Insurance Group , Stevens Point, $4.5 billion (650)

, Stevens Point, $4.5 billion (650) 721. Alliant Energy , Madison, $4.2 billion (731)

, Madison, $4.2 billion (731) 769. Plexus , Neenah, $3.8 billion (772)

, Neenah, $3.8 billion (772) 780. A.O. Smith , Milwaukee, $3.75 billion (746)

, Milwaukee, $3.75 billion (746) 866. Quad/Graphics, Sussex, $3.2 billion (842)

Spectrum Brands, Regal Rexnord and Generac moved up the most on the Fortune lists, with Spectrum Brands moving up by 163 places, Regal Rexnord by 82 and Generac by 33.

American Family Insurance, Sentry Insurance and Kohl’s had the largest decline on the lists, with American Family falling 50 spots, Sentry Insurance down 47 and Kohl’s dipping up 43 places.