Wisconsin expected to produce nearly two-thirds of U.S. cranberry harvest this year

Wisconsin’s cranberry growers continue to lead the nation in production and are forecasting a 5.3 million barrel harvest this year, according to the latest USDA National Agriculture Statistic Services (NASS) crop production report.

That would be a dip of 11.8% from last year when Wisconsin’s final cranberry harvest came in at 6.01 million barrels.

However, Wisconsin is expected to remain the largest cranberry producer in the world, and is expected to supply an estimated 65% of the nation’s cranberries.

This is the 31st consecutive year Wisconsin is projected to lead the nation in cranberry production.

Other top cranberry-producing states and their 2025 projections include Massachusetts at 1.75 million barrels, Oregon at 560,000 barrels, and New Jersey at 520,000 barrels.

Overall, the U.S. crop is expected to total 8.13 million barrels.

“We’ve received encouraging feedback from growers who are optimistic about a good crop this year,” said Grant Holley, Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association executive director. “That said, as always, our growers face unpredictable weather and other challenges beyond their control. We’re confident in our growers, who rely on a delicate balance of generations of knowledge, ongoing innovation, and advancements in reliable crop varieties, marsh management, and growing practices — all working together to bring us the healthy and versatile cranberry, and what we hope will be a strong 2025 harvest.”

Cranberries have been Wisconsin’s official state fruit for more than 20 years, earning the designation in 2004. They are the state’s number-one fruit crop in both size and economic value.

“We’re proud to carry on the tradition of Wisconsin’s state fruit and to be the nation’s top cranberry producer, growing nearly two-thirds of the country’s crop right here at home,” said Holley. “Our industry not only fuels thousands of Wisconsin jobs—over 4,000 strong—but also drives nearly a billion dollars in economic impact, showing just how deeply rooted cranberries are in our state’s heritage and future.”

Wisconsin cranberries are grown on 25,000 acres across 19 counties in the central and northern regions of the state. Approximately 5% of this year’s crop will be sold as fresh fruit, and the remaining cranberries will be frozen and stored for longer-term sales as frozen berries, dried cranberries, juices, sauces and more.

Wisconsin’s cranberry harvest typically begins in late September and runs through October.