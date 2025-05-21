Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Education & Workforce Development

Child care costs jump for second year in a row, according to state survey

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Learn more about:
Jeff PertlTony Evers

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families found that average child care prices in the state have increased significantly for two consecutive years. The DCF released its report on the 2025 child care market survey results on Tuesday. Monthly infant care costs increased by an average of 11% for families served by group providers and

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.