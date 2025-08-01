Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Financial Management

Wipfli sells ‘significant minority’ stake to private equity firm

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Kurt Gresens
Kurt Gresens
Learn more about:
New Mountain CapitalWipfliKelly FisherKurt Gresens

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Wauwatosa-based national advisory and accounting firm Wipfli LLP announced Friday that it has reached an agreement for a “significant minority investment” from New York-based private equity firm New Mountain Capital. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, which broke the news about the deal, Wipfli is

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.