Wipfli reports 3.8% growth for its 2025 fiscal year

Wipfli net revenue growth chart from the firm's fiscal 2025 annual report.
Wipfli net revenue growth chart from the firm's fiscal 2025 annual report.[/caption]
Wauwatosa-based accounting and business consulting firm Wipfli LLP
reported net revenue of $612.1 million for its 2025 fiscal year, which ran from June 1, 2024 of May 31, 2025.
The company said its net revenue for fiscal 2025 is up 3.8% from fiscal year 2024.
Wipfli’s fiscal 2025 net revenue broken down by services includes:
- Consulting and advisory, $230.3 million
- Audit and accounting, $189.2 million
- Tax, $180.4 million
Kurt Gresens
Kurt Gresens[/caption]
"As we reflect on the past year, change has been a constant companion in our journey and that of our clients," said Wipfli managing partner Kurt Gresens
. "We have embraced these changes with resilience and adaptability, guiding our clients through the complexities, challenges and opportunities."
Wipfli’s net revenue was $392.2 million in its 2020 fiscal year. Its net revenue has grown 56.1% since then.
Wipfli is the 21th largest accounting firm based in the United States, according to Inside Public Accounting, and the largest based in Wisconsin. That’s up from 22nd
largest a year ago.
Wipfli now has 271 partners and 3,066 full-time employees, according to its annual report. It had 54,025 clients in 2025, including 4,985 new clients. The firm has offices in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, India and The Philippines.
Wipfli recently sold a “significant minority” stake
in the business to New York-based private equity firm New Mountain Capital
. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal
, which broke the news about the deal, Wipfli sold “a roughly 40% stake” in the firm to New Mountain Capital.
"Our solutions are designed to help clients thrive in uncertain times — driven by the care we put into our work, the quality we deliver and the people who make it happen," Gresens said. "We see change not as a challenge to overcome, but as a critical opportunity to deepen trust and grow. That's why we're excited about our recently announced minority investment from New Mountain Capital; it's a bold step forward that reflects our commitment to our clients and our future."
Wipfli has grown aggressively in recent years with numerous acquisitions. The firm says it has completed 34 acquisitions over the past decade and now has more than $600 million in annual revenue.