Wind Point lakefront home sold for $3.1 million

A 13,120-square-foot home along Lake Michigan in the Racine County village of Wind Point has been sold for $3.1 million, according to state records.

The modern Prairie-style home, designed by architect Ken Dahlin, has 17 rooms including five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, according to real estate listings. Amenities include an indoor pool, sauna, tennis court, five-car garage and elevator.

Located on a 3.8-acre site with more than 600 linear feet of lake frontage, the home was built in 2002.

The home was sold by Harris Revocable Trust to Jonathan Saigh and Amy DiMatteo, according to state records. Saigh is the chief executive officer of Advanced Care Specialists.

