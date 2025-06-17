Who Really Owns It: Former Wadham’s in downtown Cedarburg

Cedarburg is replete with historic buildings. Buildings with elements of European architecture like Italianate, Greek Revival and Queen Anne line the city’s downtown. At the corner of Portland and Columbia roads, however, the influence of Japanese architecture is clear. Built in 1926 as a filling station for Wadham’s Oil and Grease Company of Milwaukee, the

Cedarburg is replete with historic buildings. Buildings with elements of European architecture like Italianate, Greek Revival and Queen Anne line the city’s downtown. At the corner of Portland and Columbia roads, however, the influence of Japanese architecture is clear. Built in 1926 as a filling station for Wadham’s Oil and Grease Company of Milwaukee, the building is complete with pagoda cupolas on the roof, adorned with hanging lanterns. Designed by Eschweiler & Eschweiler, the firm behind some of metro Milwaukee’s most iconic buildings, the Cedarburg building is today occupied by Pagoda Fine Jewelry.N58 W6189 Columbia Road, CedarburgKay R. Walters Revocable Trust$135,200