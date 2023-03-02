WhirlyBall – the Ultimate Team-Building Experience

WhirlyBall is perfect for your fast-paced team-building events, business presentations, company outings, or staff celebrations. It isn’t just a game, it’s an experience! 

New to WhirlyBall? It is a combination of basketball, lacrosse, and hockey played in souped up bumper cars we call Whirlybugs.  Teams of five face off in a ten-minute game of heart-pounding, fist-pumping action. Each team tries to shoot a wiffle ball at a target that hangs ten feet from the floor. No speed, strength, or agility required.  It is the most fun you can have going 4 miles per hour! 

Our huge, 45,000-square-foot location in Brookfield Square Mall features two WhirlyBall courts, eight bowling lanes, three bars, VIP bowling lanes on the second floor, a LaserTag arena, ample parking, and private terraces – perfect for entertaining business clients or your next team outing. It is conveniently located across the street from the Brookfield Convention Center and just minutes from downtown Milwaukee. 

WhirlyBall features the Pivot Room – a 75-seat restaurant with a chef-driven menu and a craft beer bar with over 20 taps.

Book now at whirlyball.com/brookfield. 

185 S Moorland Rd

Brookfield, WI 53005

(262) 786-7777

whirlyball.com/brookfield  

Stan Hansen, Marketing Manager, WhirlyBall
Stan has over 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry, working for both small catering businesses and global food service providers. He has been managing the marketing and brand campaigns for WhirlyBall for the last two years. Prior to joining WhirlyBall, he was the Senior Marketing Specialist for Sodexo at the Museum of Science and Industry. Stan is a big craft beer enthusiast and enjoys spending time with his wife and three kids.

