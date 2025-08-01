When construction on Franklin Costco store could begin

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Plans for a new Costco store in Franklin are moving forward as the project begins to make its way through the city’s municipal approval process. The proposed store would be built on a 21-acre site at the northwest corner of South 27th Street and West Drexel Avenue. The land is currently owned by Northwestern Mutual

Plans for a new Costco store in Franklin are moving forward as the project begins to make its way through the city's municipal approval process.

The proposed store would be built on a 21-acre site at the northwest corner of South 27th Street and West Drexel Avenue. The land is currently owned by Northwestern Mutual and sits just south of the company’s Franklin office campus, which is scheduled to close in 2027 as employees are relocated to downtown Milwaukee.

According to city documents, the Costco store would span 162,000 square feet, which is about 16,000 square feet larger than Costco’s national average, though consistent with the company’s newer stores.

The Franklin Plan Commission will meet next week to discuss map and comprehensive plan amendments related to the project. In May, the city approved funding for a traffic study.

If approved, construction on the store could begin in early 2026, with the store potentially opening later that year. A planed Costco store in Oconomowoc is also expected to open in 2026.

Google Street View images of the Franklin Costco store site:

More articles about Franklin development: