West Bend annexes and rezones 100 acres for industrial development

The City of West Bend is working with Milwaukee-based real estate company F Street to develop a new business park with potentially more than 1 million square feet of industrial space on the southeast side of the city. Earlier this week, the city’s Plan Commission rezoned approximately 107 acres near the southwest corner of Rusco

Earlier this week, the city's Plan Commission rezoned approximately 107 acres near the southwest corner of Rusco and River roads for manufacturing uses. Earlier this year, the city annexed the land from the Town of West Bend in order to connect it to city sewer and water systems, according to city documents.

The development will be known as Crossrail Commerce Center, according to F Street.

F Street is working with commercial real estate firm Colliers to market the property for sale or lease. with concept plans showing up to 10 built-to-suit lots available. A 10-acre lot is shown as having a pending sale.

Nick Jung, F Street's director of development, said the company is also exploring speculative build options.

Concept plans envision more than 1.2 million square feet of industrial space across several buildings on the remaining land not included in the pending sale.

[caption id="attachment_614947" align="aligncenter" width="740"]A conceptual map of the Crossrail Commerce Park. Map from Colliers[/caption]

"This state-of-the-art commercial hub is set to transform the economic landscape of West Bend," Colliers' marketing materials say. "Designed to attract a variety of businesses, the Crossrail Commerce Center will offer cutting-edge facilities and infrastructure, catering to both established companies and innovative startups."

[caption id="attachment_614944" align="alignleft" width="374"]A conceptual rendering of the buildings at Crossrail Commerce Park. Rendering from Keller Inc.[/caption]

Documents say that tax incremental financing or other municipal development support could be available.

Crossrail Commerce Center is planned for a property just northwest of the West Bend Manufacturing Center, a 216-acre industrial park. Tenants at that development are Milwaukee Tool, which opened a 95,000-square-foot facility in 2022, and Kettle Moraine Industrial Products, which recently opened a 75,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

The City of West Bend and Colliers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.