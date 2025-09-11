West Allis moves to acquire former Motor Castings site for redevelopment

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

With an eye toward redevelopment, the City of West Allis has begun the process of acquiring the former Motor Castings factory site. The 6-acre site, located generally at 1323 S. 65th St., includes two parking lots and debris left from the demolition of the former manufacturing buildings. The Motor Castings plant closed in 2019 after

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

With an eye toward redevelopment, the City of West Allis has begun the process of acquiring the former Motor Castings factory site.

The 6-acre site, located generally at 1323 S. 65th St., includes two parking lots and debris left from the demolition of the former manufacturing buildings. The Motor Castings plant closed in 2019 after the company relocated a product line produced at the facility.

On Tuesday, the West Allis Community Development Authority approved an $800,000 purchase agreement for four parcels that made up the former factory site. The move is the first of many steps needed before the purchase is finalized and redevelopment efforts can begin, CDA members said.

The site has been in receivership in Milwaukee County Circuit Court since January 2024. Seth Dizard, the court-appointed receiver with Milwaukee-based O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing S.C., is authorized to sell the property but must first present the city's offer to a judge. According to the resolution, proceeds from the sale would go to Motor Castings’ creditors.

The purchase would be funded through an existing tax incremental financing (TIF) district.

Before moving forward with redevelopment plans, the city will spend up to 180 days assessing the property for possible environmental contamination due to the property's prior industrial use.

“I don’t see any improvements occurring on that site by the private sector until somebody addresses the environmental concerns,” said Patrick Schloss, executive director of the West Allis Community Development Authority.