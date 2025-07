Waukesha-based Weldall Manufacturing is seeking approval to build a 52,300-square-foot addition to its headquarters facility located at 2001 S. Prairie Ave. The company, which is a provider of medium to heavy weldments, machining and ancillary processing, currently has 174,000 square feet of space at its main plant. Weldall also operates two smaller plants on its

Waukesha-based Weldall Manufacturing is seeking approval to build a 52,300-square-foot addition to its headquarters facility located at 2001 S. Prairie Ave. The company, which is a provider of medium to heavy weldments, machining and ancillary processing, currently has 174,000 square feet of space at its main plant. Weldall also operates two smaller plants on its manufacturing campus. The addition will include more manufacturing space, locker rooms and an office, according to documents submitted to the Waukesha Plan Commission. Representatives from Weldall Manufacturing were not immediately available to comment on the project Monday morning.