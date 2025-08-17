Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Restaurants
Julie Fussner, CEO of Culver Franchising System.
Julie Fussner, CEO of Culver Franchising System. Credit: Valerie Hill
Restaurants

Welcome to ambitious

Culver’s new CEO plans growth and evolution while retaining core values

Welcome to ambitious

Culver’s new CEO plans growth and evolution while retaining core values

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Learn more about:
American Family InsuranceConAgra FoodsCulver Franchising SystemInc.Kraft Foods GroupPhillip Morris InternationalRoark Capital GroupCraig CulverEnrique “Rick” SilvaGeorgia CulverJoseph KossJulie FussnerKurt and Sue CulverLea CulverPhil Keiser

When Julie Fussner was called into Craig Culver’s office earlier this year, she was prepared to receive news of who her next boss would be. She did not anticipate walking out of the room as the next CEO of one of the Midwest’s most beloved fast-casual restaurant chains. Culver and his wife, Lea, who together

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.