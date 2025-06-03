Weill Center plans $13 million expansion in downtown Sheboygan

The Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts, a 1,150-seat historic theater and live event venue in downtown Sheboygan, today unveiled plans for a $13 million expansion project.

The project will include a lobby expansion and the addition of a rooftop patio. In a news release, the Weill Center says the project will “transform nearly half a block of downtown property into a vibrant and refreshed destination for arts and entertainment in Sheboygan County.”

Located at 826 N. 8th St. in downtown Sheboygan, the Weill Center was originally known as the Sheboygan Theatre, an “atmospheric” type movie theater which opened in 1928, and also hosted live performances, including appearances by Abbott and Costello, the Marx Brothers, Duke Ellington and Glen Miller.

The building was sold to Marcus Theatres in 1966, which converted it from a single screen to a two-screen cinema in the 1980s, renamed Plaza 8, which closed in 1992.

The building was vacant for many years. In 1996 a nonprofit organization was formed to preserve and restore the venue. The project was completed in 2001 with the theater, now named the Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts, restored and reopened as a venue for live shows, performing arts group performances and movies.

Now the Weill Center has plans for a project to enhance the facility.

“We promise to continue to preserve our historic performing arts venue while revitalizing the block with new spaces to gather, connect, inspire, and belong. These improvements will enhance quality of life, recruit and retain talent, and stimulate our local economy,” said Katy Glodosky, executive director of the Weill Center.

Phase one of the project consists of a lobby expansion with an ADA accessible family restroom, elevator access to the mezzanine level, an area for merchandise, ticket office improvements, additional concessions areas, lobby balcony lounge, and updates to existing theater equipment.

Phase two of the project includes a rooftop lounge with stage and outdoor patio, and a “Box Office Bar” at street level with sliding doors that open to the sidewalk.

The historic theater will remain intact as is.

To make way for the expansion project, demolition of some buildings adjacent to the Weill Center will begin this week. Construction for the expansion project is expected to begin in August.

The current completion date is anticipated for November 2026, dependent on fundraising. The fundraising goal for the first phase of the project is $10 million and the second phase is $3 million, totaling $13 million.

So far the project has received $6 million in public funds and private donations. That includes a $2 million matching grant from the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Non-State Grant Program. Other project funding supporters include the City of Sheboygan, Sheboygan County, Visit Sheboygan, Frank G. & Freida K. Brotz Family Foundation, Melitta S. and Joan M. Pick Charitable Trust, Black Spring Foundation, Sargento Foods Inc., Kohler Co., the Zieve Foundation, the Grover Family Foundation.

The project architect is Rickman Architecture + Design from Atlanta, Georgia who specialize in live event spaces. The construction manager for the project is Sheboygan-based Quasius Construction.