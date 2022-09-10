Weekly Debrief: Reflecting on the wisdom of Herb Kohler

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas of BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the passing of Herb Kohler, the man responsible for transforming the Kohler Co. and the landscape of golf in Wisconsin. Andrew reflects on some of his memories and insights from covering Kohler, including a 2007 interview.
Insider Story Spotlight:
- Atlanta company acquires downtown Milwaukee Fairfield Inn & Suites in sheriff’s sale
- Wisconsin banks saw continued loan growth in second quarter
Big Story
- Commentary: The wisdom of Herb Kohler
- Royal Flush (2007 Q&A with Herb Kohler)
- Herb Kohler dies at 83
- Gary D’Amato: ‘To me, he was just Herb, a friend of the game’: Herbert V. Kohler Jr., whose empire transformed golf in Wisconsin, dies at age 83
- Viewpoints: Kohler led new era of labor relations