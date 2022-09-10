Weekly Debrief: Reflecting on the wisdom of Herb Kohler

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas of BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the passing of Herb Kohler, the man responsible for transforming the Kohler Co. and the landscape of golf in Wisconsin. Andrew reflects on some of his memories and insights from covering Kohler, including a 2007 interview.

Insider Story Spotlight:

Big Story

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

