Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
People in the News

WEDC head Missy Hughes to step down

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the WEDC.
Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the WEDC.
Learn more about:
WEDCMissy HughesTony Evers

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced Friday that secretary and CEO Missy Hughes will resign from her position effective Sept. 19.

Hughes has served as secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s economic development organization, since September 2019. That’s when she was first appointed by Evers.

“My administration’s focus from the get-go has been building an economy that works for everyone, investing in Wisconsin’s homegrown talent and Main Streets, and supporting and expanding some of our state’s most iconic brands and companies while attracting new industries and opportunities here to Wisconsin,” said Evers in Friday’s announcement. “That’s exactly what we’ve done, and Missy’s played an important role in this work.”

- Advertisement -

“Each of our state’s successes serves to inspire more development, more innovation, and more growth,” said Hughes. “People start seeing something good happening in their communities, and they want to keep it moving forward. Opportunities to be in the national news for positive accomplishments show companies and talent that Wisconsin competes on the global stage.”

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.