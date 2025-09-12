WEDC head Missy Hughes to step down

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced Friday that secretary and CEO Missy Hughes will resign from her position effective Sept. 19.

Hughes has served as secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s economic development organization, since September 2019. That’s when she was first appointed by Evers.

“My administration’s focus from the get-go has been building an economy that works for everyone, investing in Wisconsin’s homegrown talent and Main Streets, and supporting and expanding some of our state’s most iconic brands and companies while attracting new industries and opportunities here to Wisconsin,” said Evers in Friday’s announcement. “That’s exactly what we’ve done, and Missy’s played an important role in this work.”

“Each of our state’s successes serves to inspire more development, more innovation, and more growth,” said Hughes. “People start seeing something good happening in their communities, and they want to keep it moving forward. Opportunities to be in the national news for positive accomplishments show companies and talent that Wisconsin competes on the global stage.”