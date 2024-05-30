Wearable Technologies, MediCardia form new partnership to enhance cardiology care

Almost a year after Hartland-based Wearable Technologies
and Mequon-based MediCardia Health
first formed a strategic partnership aimed at transforming cardiac chronic condition management and remote patient monitoring, both entities have entered a new, multi-year agreement.
The new agreement involves Wearable Technologies integrating its artificial intelligence assistant, called MAHI, into MediCardia Health’s digital medicine and connected health platform.
MAHI uses machine learning algorithms and small language models to deliver precise and predictive health care solutions.
"We are thrilled to partner with MediCardia to bring our AI technology to their already impressive platform," said Deepak Arora
, chief executive officer of Wearable Technologies. "Together, we will push the boundaries of what's possible in Cardiology care, making it more proactive, personalized, and efficient."
[caption id="attachment_539319" align="alignleft" width="254"]
Dr. Indrajit Choudhuri[/caption]
"At MediCardia, our mission is to provide superior cardiology care through innovative technology. Partnering with Wear-Tech to integrate MAHI into our platform aligns perfectly with our goals," said Dr. Indrajit Choudhuri
, CEO of MediCardia Health. "This collaboration will empower health care providers with sophisticated tools to deliver better patient outcomes."
Wearable Technologies and MediCardia initially began working together last June
. Both companies are working to develop a comprehensive ecosystem that combines wearable devices, data analytics and secure cloud infrastructure to provide real-time monitoring, predictive analytics and personalized treatment recommendations.
Wearable Technologies, founded in 2020, created a wearable device that uses AI and machine learning to detect, predict and protect against hazards.