Annex Wealth Management’s Chief Economist, Brian Jacobsen, PhD, JD, CFA®, CFP®, CAIA, CBE talks with Director of Retirement Plan Services, Tom Parks, AIF®, CRPS™ about private equity – how it works, what makes it complicated, and why it’s not right for everyone.
Wealth Prompt: Private Equity In 401k Plans
