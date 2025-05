Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

, a subsidiary of Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group , plans to build a $34.3 million, 60,000-square-foot service center in thein West Bend. The company purchased a 20.1-acre site for the project fromand, according to, president of American Commercial Real Estate, brokered the sale, representing the seller and working with the buyer. We Energies will consolidate its West Bend and Port Washington service center locations into the new facility. The site was the last one available in the Wingate Creek Business Center.