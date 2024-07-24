We Energies helps Foxconn complete solar panel project at Mount Pleasant campus

We Energies
and Hon Hai Technology Group
, the parent company of Foxconn Technology Group
, announced this week the completion of a solar panel installation project at Foxconn’s Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant.
The one-megawatt project features nearly 2,000 solar panels capable of producing enough energy to power 300 homes. The project design uses a mix of single-axis tracking and fixed-tilt panels to maximize the renewable energy production capability.
The company declined to share how much money it invested in this particular solar panel project but did say it has invested over $1 billion thus far in the entirety of the Mount Pleasant campus.
“In partnership and collaboration with We Energies, Foxconn is pleased with the end results of this joint effort to integrate green and sustainable practices throughout our manufacturing operations to further achieve our responsibility of protecting the environment,” reads a statement from Foxconn Technology Group. “As Foxconn’s operations in Wisconsin expand in response to market demand, the presence of renewable energy resources demonstrates our commitment to environmental stewardship across the manufacturing supply chain to our customers and the community.”
The annual energy production expected from the newly installed solar panels is estimated to offset more than 1,200 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to taking 260 cars off the roads or planting 20,000 trees.
During the 30-year life of the system and the agreement between We Energies and Foxconn, it is estimated that over 33,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide will be removed.
“We’re pleased to bring more clean energy to Wisconsin through this partnership with Foxconn,” said Michael Hooper
, president of We Energies. “As Foxconn expands its operations, this project will deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy for years to come.”