Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
People in the News

WCTC names new Applied AI Lab director

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Learn more about:
Waukesha County Technical CollegeDan LindbergSarah Buszka

Sarah Buszka. Credit: Waukesha County Technical College Waukesha County Technical College has named Sarah Buszka as the new director of its Applied AI Lab. Buszka will lead WCTC’s development and implementation of artificial intelligence solutions for local companies and provide workforce training, according to WCTC’s announcement. She will serve as WCTC’s

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.