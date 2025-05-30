WCTC names new Applied AI Lab director

[caption id="attachment_613682" align="alignleft" width="274"]
Sarah Buszka. Credit: Waukesha County Technical College[/caption]
Waukesha County Technical College
has named Sarah Buszka
as the new director of its Applied AI Lab.
Buszka will lead WCTC’s development and implementation of artificial intelligence solutions for local companies and provide workforce training, according to WCTC’s announcement. She will serve as WCTC’s resource on AI for businesses and entrepreneurs.
Buszka succeeds Dan Lindberg
, who was named the first director of the Applied AI Lab last year
. The Applied AI Lab opened in the fall. In February, WCTC also announced
that former University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
vice chancellor Phyllis King
would serve as chief strategist for AI advancement.
“My goal is to make Wisconsin the ‘Silicon Prairie,’ through AI, and I really do feel like we have the best minds in the room and the gusto and gumption to do so,” Buszka said.
Buszka joined Stanford University in 2021 and served as senior relationship manager and technology strategist until February of this year. She was previously the critical infrastructure and cyberinfrastructure service lead at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’
s Division of Information Technology.
Buszka has expertise in AI enterprise strategy policy and ethics, digital transformation, data governance, cross-functional and visionary leadership, machine learning, program management and more, according to WCTC.
In February, Buszka founded Forward AI Consulting to help organizations with AI. She also recently served as a teacher and mentor for gener8tor’s gALPHA and gBETA accelerators.
“With WCTC, the hands-on higher education focus was what really caught my attention," she said.
Buszka earned her master of public administration degree, with a focus on AI policy, from Cornell University. She also holds a bachelor of science degree from UW-Madison.
“We are thrilled to have Sarah leading the Applied AI Lab into its next phase of growth,” said Laura Krohn
, WCTC’s chief of staff. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in AI, information technology and training, and she is poised to help us expand our portfolio of AI services to businesses and startups. She will be a great partner and resource for this region and beyond.”