Wauwatosa Pizza Man to close

The Pizza Man location at 11500 W. Burleigh St. in Wauwatosa, at the Mayfair Collection, will close permanently later this month.

After 10 years in business, its last day of service will be Aug. 24, according to a Monday Facebook post made by the company.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Pizza Man Wauwatosa location, with our final day being August 24,” the post read. “We’ve cherished serving you our pizzas and creating memories together. Thank you for your incredible support over the years.”

- Advertisement -

The company has seen significant turnover over the last few years as several of its locations have come and gone during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its longest standing locations in Wauwatosa and in Milwaukee on North Downer Avenue have both been in business for 10 years or more and are owned by an entity called PM2 MGR LLC, which purchased the Pizza Man brand and business assets in January 2024 from Za Man LLC.

Previously, under Za Man’s ownership, Pizza Man opened additional locations at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, at the Mequon Public Market in Mequon and at the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa. The Oak Creek and Mequon locations closed in years following as a result of the pandemic.

Pizza Man has been in business since 1970 when it opened its first location on Milwaukee’s East Side on East North Avenue. After a fire destroyed its original location in 2010, the restaurant moved to a two-story space on Downer Avenue. The pizzeria stayed in its space on Downer Avenue for 10 years before closing and relocating to a space in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. In 2024, the Riverwest location closed and the brand returned to its previous spot on Downer Avenue.

The Downer Avenue location will be the last remaining Pizza Man once the Wauwatosa location closes.