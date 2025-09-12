Wauwatosa picks ‘human-scale’ housing proposal for vacant village site

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Wauwatosa officials have selected a preferred development team to negotiate plans for a long-underutilized property near the city’s village area, with a proposal that includes 14 new housing units. The site, located at 7746 Menomonee River Parkway, is a triangular, quarter-acre lot that once held an office building. The city purchased the property in 2020

The site, located at 7746 Menomonee River Parkway, is a triangular, quarter-acre lot that once held an office building. The city purchased the property in 2020 and cleared it for redevelopment. While several housing proposals have been submitted for the site over the years, none have moved forward to construction.

On Thursday, the Community Development Authority (CDA) unanimously voted to designate a proposal from JJH3group and Galbraith Carnahan Architects as the preferred development for the site.

Their concept features a two-building complex: one with four rowhouse units and a separate three-story building with 10 apartments.

The proposal did not include rent estimates, but it noted a lack of higher-end rental townhomes in the Village area. JJH3group president Jeffrey Hook said the rowhomes are intended for empty nesters looking to downsize without leaving the neighborhood.

Plans include a mix of one-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom rowhomes, all with in-unit laundry and either a patio or balcony. The development would also feature on-site garage parking. An alleyway between the two buildings is envisioned as a courtyard-style space.

“This is a serious design, well thought through. It's an executable model, it's a financeable model, it's an investable model,” Hook told the CDA. The team plans to seek tax incremental financing (TIF) and purchase the site for a "nominal" price.

[caption id="attachment_619775" align="aligncenter" width="1028"]JJH3group's proposal. Drawing from Galbraith Carnahan Architects[/caption]

Assuming a smooth entitlement and financing process, JJH3group says it can start construction by the end of 2026, joining two larger apartment projects in the Wauwatosa village area that are under construction.

JJH3group, based in Milwaukee, and Wauwatosa-based Galbraith Carnahan are also behind a project currently under construction in West Allis that includes townhomes, apartments, retail space and a public courtyard.

“A lot of focus is given to big developments—and with good reason—they're economic drivers,” Hook said. “But the communities that mean something to us, that are memorable and that we connect with, are the infill developments, the small, human-scale projects.”

Two other proposals for site still alive

While JJH3group’s plan is now the leading contender, two other proposals for the site remain under active consideration.

On Thursday, Spoerl Commercial, a Milwaukee-based firm, presented plans for a three-story, 21-unit multifamily building with underground parking. The units would be priced for tenants earning 80–100% of the area’s median income. Like JJH3group, Spoerl is seeking TIF support, as well as state housing tax credits. Excluding land costs, the total project cost is estimated at $5.6 million. The building’s design would be similar to other affordable and workforce housing developments Spoerl is working on in Whitefish Bay and Shorewood.

The CDA designated Spoerl’s plan as an "alternate" option.

In July, Tenderland Real Estate, led by former Waukesha Mayor Jeff Scrima, proposed a four-story, nine-unit condominium building. Tenderland’s request for both TIF support and a full land donation was deemed a "non-starter" by city officials, though the proposal is still "alive."

[caption id="attachment_616088" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Tenderland's proposal. Drawing from JDI Architects[/caption]

Other past proposals for the site have included a four-unit luxury townhome plan from Galbraith Carnahan in 2023, which was later withdrawn. Additional bids were submitted by firms including Striegel Agacki Studio, Klein Development Inc., and Hintz Holdings. Striegel Agacki returned with a revised plan earlier this year, but it was not advanced by the city.

“(The number of false starts) reflects the broader challenges we see across the metro area, and the country in financing condominiums,” said Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride. “But the number of proposals also speaks to the strong interest in this site. It is difficult, but not impossible. The goal is to get the right project in the right place.”