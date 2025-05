Wauwatosa office building to be sold at auction

A prominent Wauwatosa office building will be sold at auction. The 6-story, 102,000-square-foot building located at 2675 N. Mayfair Road is set to be auctioned on June 9 with a starting bid of $1.15 million, according to a listing on LoopNet. At 41% vacant, the building is being marketed as a “value-add” investment opportunity by

A prominent Wauwatosa office building will be sold at auction. The 6-story, 102,000-square-foot building located at 2675 N. Mayfair Road is set to be auctioned on June 9 with a starting bid of $1.15 million, according to a listing on LoopNet. At 41% vacant, the building is being marketed as a "value-add" investment opportunity by Colliers . The building has 15 tenants with a weighted average remaining lease term of 3.4 years and a weighted average tenure of more than 17 years, the listing says. Built in 1979, the building wasfor $4.85 million. The property had a 2024 assessed value of $4.9 million, according to Milwaukee County records. According to the listing, SARA installed a new roof and condensing units on the building in 2018 and has new elevators scheduled for install.