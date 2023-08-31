Waukesha shopping center sold for $14.9 million

Meadowbrook Marketplace, located at 701 Meadowbrook Road in Waukesha, was sold recently for $14.9 million.
The 112,000-square-foot shopping center was sold to an affiliate of Detroit-based Broder Sachse Real Estate, which acquires and develops a variety of buildings nationwide. The seller was a Milwaukee-based LLC.
Built in 1999, the shopping center is anchored by a Sendik's Food Market store and has other tenants including Anytime Fitness, Walgreens and McDonald's.
Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Brookfield-based Marcus and Millichap
represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.