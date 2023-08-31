Waukesha shopping center sold for $14.9 million

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

Meadowbrook Marketplace, located at 701 Meadowbrook Road in Waukesha, was sold recently for $14.9 million. The 112,000-square-foot shopping center was sold to an affiliate of Detroit-based Broder Sachse Real Estate, which acquires and develops a variety of buildings nationwide. The seller was a Milwaukee-based LLC. Built in 1999, the shopping center is anchored by a Sendik's Food Market store and has other tenants including Anytime Fitness, Walgreens and McDonald's. Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Brookfield-basedrepresented the buyer and seller in the transaction.