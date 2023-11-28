Waukesha chooses developer for vacant site near City Hall

The city of Waukesha voted to move forward with a 228-unit housing project from Milwaukee-based developerfor a prominent site just north of the city's downtown and adjacent to the new Waukesha City Hall. The Mandel proposal for the five-acre site at 130-318 Delafield St. is one of several projects that have been pitched for the site that city officials called blighted. In two four-story buildings, Mandel is planning to build 228 apartment units, some with private entries, as well as amenities like a fitness center and courtyard, among others. Last week, the Common Council voted to pursue development agreements and sell the city-owned parcels to the developer. In 2019, the city purchased the project site, which currently is used as a parking lot, with the intent of finding a developer for it. "We saw an opportunity to make a difference to those properties, increase our tax base, add some residential housing and make those properties contributing to the neighborhood in a way they haven't been in the past," said community development director Jennifer Andrews at the council meeting. The council chose the Mandel proposal over a 104-unit housing proposal from Pewaukee-based Bielinski Homes. Before that, the city was working with Minneapolis-based developer Sherman Associates on a 105-unit housing project, but that project did not come together due to a gap in financing, according to Andrews. Mandel's proposal, still in early stages, will need to go through another approval process when the firm has further developed its plans. [caption id="attachment_580696" align="alignnone" width="1024"]A preliminary map of Mandel Group's proposal. Map from City of Waukesha[/caption]