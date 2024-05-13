Waukesha-based Wisconsin Title Service Co., sister company acquired by California firm

Waukesha-based Wisconsin Title Service Co.
, a title insurance agency, and its sister company, Wisconsin Title Closing Service Inc.
, have been acquired by Mother Lode Holding Co.
for an undisclosed price.
Roseville, California-based Mother Lode Holding Co. is a provider of title insurance, underwriting services, and escrow services for residential and commercial real estate transactions. The company is a subsidiary of Santa Ana, California-based First American Financial Corp.
Wisconsin Title Service Co. has operated in the state for 75 years and has locations in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Walworth and Washington counties.
Carrie Hoyer
, president of Wisconsin Title Service Co., and Mark Ciborowski
, vice president, will continue to lead the company, which will now operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mother Lode Holding Co.
“Joining Mother Lode Holding Company will provide new opportunities for our staff as we continue to provide our customers with the same outstanding service they expect from us, with the added value and capabilities of an industry leader,” said Hoyer.
Current Wisconsin Title Service Co. clients can expect to have access to greater underwriting resources and additional capabilities for residential transactions, according to a Monday announcement.
“We are pleased to welcome Wisconsin Title Service Company into the Mother Lode family,” said Lisa Steele
, chief operating officer of Mother Lode Holding Co. “Their commitment to customer service and innovation mirrors our own, providing a unique opportunity to expand our coverage in key markets, while bringing added capabilities to Wisconsin Title Service Company’s clients.”